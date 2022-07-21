US President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19: White House

US President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is showing mild symptoms, the White House said.

“This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House,” the statement read.

Advertisement

The White House added that the 79-year-old president will carry out all of his duties fully during his isolation and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House via phone and video conference from the residence.

Biden will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work.

Biden tweeted a picture of himself working and said he's “doing great” and “keeping busy.”

Folks, I'm doing great. Thanks for your concern. Just called Senator Casey, Congressman Cartwright, and Mayor Cognetti (and my Scranton cousins!) to send my regrets for missing our event today.



Keeping busy! pic.twitter.com/uf7AsOg571 — President Biden (@POTUS) July 21, 2022

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

US secures 105 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for fall

US funding doubts overshadow Biden’s latest global COVID-19 summit

President Biden’s daughter Ashley tests positive for COVID-19: White House