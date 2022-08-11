S.Korea expresses regret over N.Korea's ‘groundless claim'’over COVID-19, threats
South Korea's unification ministry handling inter-Korean affairs expressed regret after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's powerful sister blamed leaflets from the South for causing the COVID outbreak in the isolated country.
“We express strong regrets over North Korea repeatedly making groundless claims over the route of the COVID and making very disrespectful and threatening remarks,” the ministry said in a statement.
North Korean leader Kim declared victory in the battle against the novel coronavirus, ordering a lifting of maximum anti-epidemic measures imposed in May, state media KCNA said on Thursday.
