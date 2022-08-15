.
UK regulator approves updated Moderna vaccine targeting Omicron variant

Test tubes are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken, May 21, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

AFP, London

Published: Updated:

The UK’s drug regulator said on Monday it has approved an updated Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus that targets the Omicron variant as well as the original form.

The Medicine and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said in a statement said it had approved the vaccine for adult booster doses “after it was found to meet the UK regulator’s standards of safety, quality and effectiveness” and to prompt a “strong immune response” against both strains.

