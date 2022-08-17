UAE urges Al Hosn App users to refrain from sharing green pass online

The United Arab Emirates urges users of the official COVID-19 testing channel for health authorities, Al Hosn App, to refrain from sharing their Green Pass online as it contains sensitive personal information.

“The Al Hosn green pass contains sensitive personal data. This data can be compromised and misused if shared incorrectly,” the warning on the Al Hosn Twitter account said on Wednesday.

“Always be [careful] when sharing your green pass online.”

Information displayed on the main page of the Al Hosn App usually contains one’s date of birth, Emirates ID number, and passport number. Although most of the information is usually concealed with asterisks, the health body “strongly advised” users to beware of sharing this information online.

The main page also includes a unique QR code which can be scanned for COVID-19 test results to prove one’s status based on its color-coding system to determine whether to grant or deny a person access to certain public spaces.

When it shows up as grey, it refers to the absence of a valid test result, while red refers to a positive COVID-19 case based on one’s most recent test.

Green refers to the presence of a valid, negative COVID-19 test. Green passes are valid for 15 days and retaining them requires another negative test result.

Other personal data displayed on the app’s main page include a list of vaccine and booster doses taken by the individual and previous PCR test results.

Abu Dhabi is currently the UAE’s only emirate which broadly uses the green pass system for most public spaces.

The UAE overall still requires its residents and visitors to abide by COVID-19 precautionary measures such as mask wearing based on a recent decision to renew its push to curb the spread of the virus after recording over 1,000 cases per day on average throughout the month of June.

The average rate of daily COVID-19 infections recorded by the Gulf country has declined since the measures were re-emphasized.

The UAE’s health authorities on Tuesday recorded 775 new cases, 656 recoveries, and no virus-related deaths, bringing the total recorded cases since the pandemic’s onset in the country to 1,006,318.

