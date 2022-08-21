Swiss banker fined for importing debunked COVID-19 treatment: Media report
A Swiss banker was fined 3,000 francs ($3,128) for importing a large quantity of the debunked COVID-19 treatment and horse deworming medicine ivermectin, newspaper SonntagsBlick reported.
Swissmedic, Switzerland’s Agency for Therapeutic Products, convicted the Zurich resident of illegally importing 2,500 tablets bought online from India, the paper said, citing a copy of the ruling.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
The man, who wasn’t identified, said that he had “read a great deal about the positive effects of using the pills, according to SonntagsBlick.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The anti-parasitic drug, not approved to be used by humans in Switzerland, was one of scores of unproven treatments that came to prominence during the pandemic. A large study conducted last year by scientists in Brazil and published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that ivermectin was ineffective in keeping patients out of the hospital.
Read more: China records almost 2,200 new COVID-19 cases, tourist spots worst hit
-
US first lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after five days of isolationUS first lady Jill Biden tested negative for COVID-19 after isolating for five days following a positive test, the White House said on Sunday. ... Coronavirus
-
Japan’s PM Kishida tests positive for COVID-19Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been infected with COVID-19 and is recuperating at his official residence, his office said on Sunday. ... Coronavirus
-
China records almost 2,200 new COVID-19 cases, tourist spots worst hitChina reported 2,181 new COVID-19 cases, as conditions worsen in the country’s biggest outbreak since the lockdown of Shanghai earlier this year. ... Coronavirus
-
N. Korea surged imports of Chinese masks, gloves before declaring COVID-19 victoryNorth Korea imported more than 1 million facial masks and 15,000 pairs of rubber gloves from China in July, shortly before declaring victory over ... Coronavirus
-
COVID-19 jab coverage in poorer countries hits 50 pct: Vaccine allianceHalf of people in poorer countries have now received two vaccine doses against COVID-19, a global vaccine alliance said Thursday, hailing progress in ... Coronavirus
-
Two potential COVID-19 cases spark chaos in ShanghaiJust two possible COVID-19 cases have sparked chaotic scenes in Shanghai, with crowds of people seen running out of a building and an Ikea store to ... World News