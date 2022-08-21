.
US first lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after five days of isolation

FILE - First lady Jill Biden visits with Slovak and Ukrainian mothers and their children as the families participate in a Mother's Day activity in Kosice, Slovakia, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File)
File photo of US first lady Jill Biden. (AP)
Coronavirus

Reuters, Washington

Published: Updated:

US first lady Jill Biden tested negative for COVID-19 after isolating for five days following a positive test, the White House said on Sunday.

“After isolating for five days and receiving negative results from two consecutive COVID-19 tests, the First Lady will depart South Carolina later today for Delaware,” her spokesperson said in a statement.

The White House said on Tuesday that the first lady had tested positive and was experiencing mild symptoms. President Joe Biden himself also recently recovered from the virus.

Read more: Biden leaves White House for first time since COVID-19 infection

