US first lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after five days of isolation
US first lady Jill Biden tested negative for COVID-19 after isolating for five days following a positive test, the White House said on Sunday.
“After isolating for five days and receiving negative results from two consecutive COVID-19 tests, the First Lady will depart South Carolina later today for Delaware,” her spokesperson said in a statement.
The White House said on Tuesday that the first lady had tested positive and was experiencing mild symptoms. President Joe Biden himself also recently recovered from the virus.
