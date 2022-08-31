Veteran Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamad admitted to hospital after getting COVID-19
Malaysia’s longest-serving leader Mahathir Mohamad was admitted to hospital Wednesday after he tested positive for COVID-19.
“Dr Mahathir has been admitted to the National Heart Institute for observation for the next few days as advised by the medical team,” his office said in a statement posted on Facebook.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
Mahathir, who was prime minister twice in the Southeast Asian country, had several coronary bypass operations in the past and suffered from three heart attacks. He recently had a pacemaker installed and earlier this year said he would not contest in elections likely for this year due to poor health and age.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The 97-year-old politician has been in and out of hospital in January and late December. He also underwent an elective medical procedure at the same institute in Kuala Lumpur.
Read more: Time for COVID-19 reality check after one mln deaths this year: WHO
-
Malaysian court upholds former prime minister's jail sentenceMalaysia’s highest court Tuesday upheld former Prime Minister Najib Razak’s 12-year jail sentence for corruption in the 1MDB financial scandal.For all ... World News
-
Singapore defends Malaysian’s execution amid international criticismSingapore authorities late on Wednesday defended a decision to execute a Malaysian drug trafficker, in response to international criticism over their ... World News
-
Singaporeans filling their cars with cheap Malaysian fuel causes upsetAs people start to cross from Singapore into Malaysia and back again, an old issue is raising the ire of Malaysian authorities - Singaporean motorists ... World News
-
More than 50,000 Malaysians forced from homes in worst floods for yearsMore than 50,000 people have been forced from their homes in Malaysia and at least seven are dead after the country faced some of its worst floods for ... World News
-
Former Malaysian leader Mahathir admitted to hospitalFormer Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, 96, was admitted to hospital Thursday and will undergo a full medical check-up, the medical facility ... World News
-
Malaysian says COVID-19 state of emergency to end as parliament reconvenesMalaysia’s government will not extend a controversial coronavirus state of emergency beyond August 1, a minister said Monday, as parliament convened ... Coronavirus