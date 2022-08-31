Veteran Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamad admitted to hospital after getting COVID-19

Malaysia’s longest-serving leader Mahathir Mohamad was admitted to hospital Wednesday after he tested positive for COVID-19.

“Dr Mahathir has been admitted to the National Heart Institute for observation for the next few days as advised by the medical team,” his office said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Mahathir, who was prime minister twice in the Southeast Asian country, had several coronary bypass operations in the past and suffered from three heart attacks. He recently had a pacemaker installed and earlier this year said he would not contest in elections likely for this year due to poor health and age.

The 97-year-old politician has been in and out of hospital in January and late December. He also underwent an elective medical procedure at the same institute in Kuala Lumpur.

