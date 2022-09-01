China locks down megacity Chengdu as COVID-19 Zero battle rolls on
The Chinese metropolis of Chengdu will lock down its 21 million residents starting on Thursday night, forbidding anyone without a special exemption from leaving their homes.
It is the biggest city to shut since Shanghai’s bruising two-month crisis earlier this year, reflecting the widening disruption in China’s continued COVID Zero battle. The country’s vast Western region has hitherto been largely untouched by the coronavirus.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
Mass testing will begin on Thursday evening. Residents must stay home indefinitely unless they have an exceptional situation, such as a medical emergency, the city government said. Families can send one person out -- once per day -- for groceries. They can leave the city only after getting a negative test result within the past 24 hours.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
COVID has spread widely within China thanks to its increasing contagiousness, even as the number of infections dwindle in response to aggressive measures to eliminate all traces of it. The results underscore the need to act quickly to interrupt transmission, despite the increasingly heavy economic cost the measures are inflicting on the world’s second-largest economy.
The lockdown comes as the city reported 157 cases for Wednesday.
While the approach is being challenged by more contagious subvariants, and exacting an increasingly heavy social and economic toll, Chinese President Xi Jinping has reaffirmed his commitment to COVID Zero. There’s additional pressure to swiftly tame flareups in the run up to the party congress later this year, when Xi is expected to secure a precedent-breaking third term as leader.
Total infections in Chengdu in the current outbreak have exceeded 700, according to numbers released by the local health commission. Residents who have special reasons or virus prevention jobs can take public transportation with a negative COVID test result from the previous 24 hours.
Due to the extremely hot weather in the city, frequent contacts among people in indoor entertainment venues including water parks led to increased transmission of the virus, Yang Xiaoguang, head of Chengdu’s health commission told reporters during a press conference on Tuesday.
Chengdu postponed school restart times on Wednesday, as did multiple cities across the country, citing complicated virus prevention efforts in the city.
Read more:
COVID-Zero: China moves aggressively on COVID-19 ahead of political summit
US authorizes Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine targeting omicron
Time for COVID-19 reality check after one mln deaths this year: WHO
-
China’s Guangzhou tightens COVID-19 curbs as parts of north join inParts of China’s southern city of Guangzhou imposed COVID-19 curbs on Wednesday, joining the tech hub of Shenzhen in battling flare-ups, but fueling ... World News
-
US life expectancy drops for second straight year due to COVID-19Life expectancy for Americans dropped in 2021 for the second straight year -- the biggest two-year decline in a century -- notably due to the Covid-19 ... World News
-
North Korea’s COVID-19 restrictions intensify rights restrictions: ReportNorth Korea’s COVID-19 curbs have aggravated the country’s human rights violations, a United Nations report said on Thursday, citing extra ... Coronavirus
-
Australia cuts COVID-19 isolation times, eases mask rulesAustralia on Wednesday announced mandatory COVID-19 isolation would be cut to five days and mask requirements lifted on domestic flights – the most ... Coronavirus
-
Chinese cities ramp up COVID-19 curbsSeveral big Chinese cities escalated COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday, with Shenzhen closing more businesses and Dalian locking down millions, ... Coronavirus
-
China’s Shenzhen shuts key electronics market to fight COVIDAuthorities in China’s southern city of Shenzhen temporarily closed the world’s largest electronics market of Huaqiangbei and suspended service at 24 ... World News
-
COVID-Zero: China moves aggressively on COVID-19 ahead of political summitChina is enforcing lockdown restrictions in areas around Beijing more intensively, and will mass test the nearby port city of Tianjin, stepping up its ... Coronavirus