Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 nasal vaccine approved for restricted use in India

Girls gesture after receiving a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, during a vaccination drive for children aged 15-18 in Mumbai, India, on January 3, 2022. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters, New Delhi

Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 recombinant nasal vaccine has been approved by the Indian drug regulator, the country's health minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted on Tuesday.

The regulator approved the vaccine for primary immunization of those aged 18 years and above, for restricted use in emergency situations, Mandaviya added.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

News agency ANI had reported in January that the drug regulator DCGI had granted approval to Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech for conducting late-stage trials of its nasal COVID-19 vaccine to be used as a booster shot.

