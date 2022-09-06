Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 nasal vaccine approved for restricted use in India
Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 recombinant nasal vaccine has been approved by the Indian drug regulator, the country's health minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted on Tuesday.
The regulator approved the vaccine for primary immunization of those aged 18 years and above, for restricted use in emergency situations, Mandaviya added.
News agency ANI had reported in January that the drug regulator DCGI had granted approval to Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech for conducting late-stage trials of its nasal COVID-19 vaccine to be used as a booster shot.
