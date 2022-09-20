EU health regulator says COVID-19 pandemic ongoing

An official at the European Union’s drug regulator said on Tuesday that the COVID-19 pandemic was not over and that a planned vaccination campaign in the region during the cold season was key to fighting it.
“We in Europe still consider the pandemic as ongoing and it’s important that member states prepare for rollout of the vaccines and especially the adaptive vaccines to prevent further spread of this disease in Europe,” the European Medicines Agency’s Chief Medical Officer Steffen Thirstrup told a media briefing.
US President Joe Biden said “the pandemic is over” in an interview broadcast on Sunday.
