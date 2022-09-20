.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

EU health regulator says COVID-19 pandemic ongoing

  • Font
People sit in a public garden amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, as Austria's government imposes a lockdown on people who are not fully vaccinated, in Vienna, Austria November 14, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A file photo shows people sit in a public garden amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, as Austria's government imposes a lockdown on people who are not fully vaccinated, in Vienna, Austria November 14, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

EU health regulator says COVID-19 pandemic ongoing

Reuters

Published: Updated:

An official at the European Union’s drug regulator said on Tuesday that the COVID-19 pandemic was not over and that a planned vaccination campaign in the region during the cold season was key to fighting it.

“We in Europe still consider the pandemic as ongoing and it’s important that member states prepare for rollout of the vaccines and especially the adaptive vaccines to prevent further spread of this disease in Europe,” the European Medicines Agency’s Chief Medical Officer Steffen Thirstrup told a media briefing.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

US President Joe Biden said “the pandemic is over” in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

Read more:

US President Joe Biden said the pandemic is over. Is it?

WHO says COVID-19 pandemic end in sight, China disagrees

Long COVID’s link to suicide: Scientists warn of hidden crisis among sufferers

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More