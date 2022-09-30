.
.
.
.
People stand near the Opera House in Sydney on August 14, 2021, as Australia's biggest city announced tighter Covid restrictions including heavier fines and tighter policing to contain a Delta outbreak. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Australia to end mandatory home isolation for COVID-19 patients

Reuters, Sydney

Published: Updated:

Australia will end the mandatory five-day home quarantine for COVID-19 infected people on Oct. 14, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday, as the country scrapped one of the last remaining restrictions from the pandemic era.

“We want a policy that promotes resilience and capacity-building and reduces a reliance on government intervention,” Albanese said during a media briefing.

After largely containing the virus through tough border restrictions and snap lockdowns earlier in the pandemic, Australia began living with the virus from early this year through a staggered easing of curbs in the wake of higher vaccinations.

