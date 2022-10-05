.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children

  • Font
A medical worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as Japan launches its inoculation campaign, at Tokyo Medical Center in Tokyo, Japan February 17, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
A medical worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as Japan launches its inoculation campaign, at Tokyo Medical Center in Tokyo, Japan February 17, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A Japanese health ministry panel on Wednesday recommended approving Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as six months old.

Japan in January expanded use of the vaccine to those as young as 5 years old.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Last month, health authorities started to dispensing Pfizer and Moderna Inc booster shots that target the Omicron variant of the virus.

Both companies have versions of the vaccine that are further refined to defend against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron.

Moderna said on Wednesday it was seeking Japanese approval of its subvariant shot, following Pfizer’s application last month.

Read more:

WHO says COVID-19 pandemic end in sight, China disagrees

Moderna refused China’s request to reveal technology behind its COVID-19 vaccine

Japan’s COVID-19 herd immunity level near 90 percent after omicron wave: Study

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More