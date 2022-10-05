Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children
A Japanese health ministry panel on Wednesday recommended approving Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as six months old.
Japan in January expanded use of the vaccine to those as young as 5 years old.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Last month, health authorities started to dispensing Pfizer and Moderna Inc booster shots that target the Omicron variant of the virus.
Both companies have versions of the vaccine that are further refined to defend against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron.
Moderna said on Wednesday it was seeking Japanese approval of its subvariant shot, following Pfizer’s application last month.
Read more:
WHO says COVID-19 pandemic end in sight, China disagrees
Moderna refused China’s request to reveal technology behind its COVID-19 vaccine
Japan’s COVID-19 herd immunity level near 90 percent after omicron wave: Study
-
Japan’s COVID-19 herd immunity level near 90 percent after omicron wave: StudyJapan’s population level immunity to COVID-19 has reached about 90 percent in major population areas after a recent omicron wave, though that level of ... Coronavirus
-
Japan to waive pre-departure COVID-19 tests for vaccinated travelersJapan will waive pre-departure COVID-19 tests for vaccinated travelers to the country, but daily caps on entrants will remain in place, Prime Minister ... Coronavirus
-
Japan’s PM Kishida tests positive for COVID-19Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been infected with COVID-19 and is recuperating at his official residence, his office said on Sunday. ... Coronavirus
-
COVID-19: Japan looks to regions to mount fight as variant spreadsJapan is encouraging regional authorities to take their own counter-measures against the spread of a new coronavirus variant that has sent cases ... World News