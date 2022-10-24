‘Not a time to relax’ on COVID-19, flu: WHO

As winter approaches, the World Health Organization on Monday stressed the importance of staying vigilant as cases of Covid and influenza rise in Europe, encouraging more people to get vaccinated.
“This is not a time to relax,” WHO Europe director Hans Kluge told a press conference.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The 53 countries that make up the WHO Europe region, which includes Russia and countries in Central Asia, were once again at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, accounting for nearly 60 percent of new Covid cases worldwide, Kluge said.
At the same time, cases of the seasonal influenza are peaking.
With this new wave of COVID-19, deaths and admissions to intensive care are not increasing to the same degree as earlier waves, and the WHO stressed the link to vaccination campaigns.
“Vaccination remains one of our most effective tools against both flu and COVID-19,” Kluge said, urging those eligible to get jabs for both the influenza and booster shot for COVID-19 as soon as possible.
On Monday, the WHO also marked World Polio day, a disease which affects mostly the very young and causes paralysis, and has been virtually wiped out in the western world.
A mutated variant of the polio virus derived from oral polio vaccines has however recently been detected in the UK, Ukraine, Israel, and the US.
Less virulent than the natural virus, this variant can nevertheless cause severe symptoms, such as limb paralysis in unvaccinated patients.
While rare, the variant has become more common in recent years due to low vaccination rates in some communities.
“I think it’s important that we understand that anywhere in the globe if we left people behind, the polio virus is a very good barometer to tell us who are they,” WHO Europe expert Siddhartha Datta told reporters.
Datta explained that regardless of the region, the populations affected were those “underserved,” meaning that they for different reasons had not received enough vaccines to reach the 95 percent coverage target
No cases of the natural polio virus have been reported in Europe for more than 20 years.
“This is not something we can take for granted,” Kluge said.
In the region as a whole, coverage with the third dose of the polio vaccine fell by one percent between 2019 and 2020. By 2021, only 25 of the 53 countries had achieved 95 precent polio vaccine coverage.
Read more: UAE health authorities say seasonal flu cases back to pre-pandemic levels
-
UAE health authorities say seasonal flu cases back to pre-pandemic levelsHealth authorities in the United Arab Emirates have said that seasonal flu cases are at an expected level compared to years prior to the COVID-19 ... Gulf
-
US President Biden to get updated COVID-19 vaccine, urges Americans to follow suitUS President Joe Biden will get his updated COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday and urge more Americans to get the latest shot, White House spokesman Kevin ... Coronavirus
-
China reports 1,006 new COVID-19 cases even as zero-COVID policy runs in full swingChina reported 1,006 new COVID-19 infections on October 21, of which 215 were symptomatic and 791 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission ... World News
-
Decline in demand for COVID-19 booster shots puts price hikes on the tableWith most Americans delaying or skipping new COVID-19 booster shots, analysts and investors are now predicting far fewer will be given each year, ... Coronavirus
-
Trump aides blocked accurate COVID-19 information: US probeFormer US president Donald Trump's administration prevented health officials from providing accurate information about COVID-19 in a bid to back up ... Coronavirus
-
Pope Francis calls for UN reform after Ukraine war, COVID-19 exposed its ‘limits’Pope Francis said the need to reform the United Nations was “more than obvious” after the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war exposed its limits, in ... World News
-
Hong Kong approves COVID-19 vaccine suitable for babies and children under fiveHong Kong said on Wednesday it had approved a version of the BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for babies and children under five years old, part of broader ... Coronavirus
-
Mental Health Awareness Week: How COVID-19 fueled global rise in stress, lonelinessThe COVID-19 pandemic left millions of people locked inside their homes, restricting their social interaction with others – a fundamental part of ... Features
-
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young childrenA Japanese health ministry panel on Wednesday recommended approving Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as six months old.Japan in ... Coronavirus
-
Moderna refused China’s request to reveal technology behind its COVID-19 vaccineModerna Inc has refused to hand over to China the core intellectual property behind the development of its COVID-19 vaccine, leading to a collapse in ... Coronavirus
-
Two thirds of US adults don’t plan on getting COVID-19 boosters soon: PollAround two-thirds of adults in the United States do not plan to get updated COVID-19 booster shots soon, according to a survey conducted by the Kaiser ... Coronavirus