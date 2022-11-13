Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Indonesian President Joko Widodo attends a meeting with representatives of ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-CAB) during the ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia November 10, 2022. (Reuters)
Indonesian President Joko Widodo attends a meeting with representatives of ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-CAB) during the ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia November 10, 2022. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Indonesia’s president launches G20 pandemic fund, seeks more money

Reuters, Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Sunday at the launch of a Group of 20 (G20) pandemic fund that the amount of money raised so far to improve preparedness for future pandemics was not yet sufficient.

The fund launched by G20 chair Indonesia is targeted at low-to middle-income countries to finance efforts like surveillance, research, and better access to vaccines, among others measures.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I expect bigger support,” the president said in a video address to an event in Bali where the G20 holds a summit this week.

The fund has raised about $1.4 billion so far, including contributions from Indonesia, the United States and the European Union, as well as from donors and philanthropic organizations like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

It was created amid anger among many developing countries over their experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, when richer countries often hoarded the bulk of resources such as vaccines to fight the virus.

The World Bank, which will serve as the fund’s trustee, and the World Health Organization (WHO), which is advising on the facility, estimated in a report that the annual funding gap for pandemic preparedness is $10.5 billion.

Indonesia’s Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the fund is expected to increase in size with contributions from France and Saudi Arabia. She did not specify by how much.

She called for proposals from countries looking to access the fund.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince receives phone call from France’s President Macron

Musk to join G20 summit in Indonesia’s Bali virtually: CNBC Indonesia

US President Biden says he aims to avoid concessions to China’s Xi during G20 Summit

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size