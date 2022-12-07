Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
People wearing protective face masks walk on a street, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China, September 21, 2022. (File Photo: Reuters)
People wearing protective face masks walk on a street in Shanghai, China, September 21, 2022. Reuters)
Coronavirus

China allows COVID cases with no or mild symptoms to quarantine at home

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

China’s national health authority said on Wednesday that asymptomatic COVID-19 cases and those with mild symptoms can self-treat while in quarantine at home, the strongest sign so far that China is preparing its people to live with the disease.

Most of the cases are asymptomatic infections and mild cases, with no special treatment required, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Asymptomatic persons and mild cases can be isolated at home while strengthening health monitoring, and they can transfer to designated hospitals for treatment in a timely manner if their condition worsens,” the NHC said.

For nearly three years, China has managed COVID-19 as a dangerous disease on par with bubonic plague and cholera, but since last week, top officials have acknowledged the reduced ability of the new coronavirus to cause disease while Chinese experts suggested it is not more deadly than seasonal influenza.

Read more:

China’s trade shrinks sharply as feeble demand, domestic COVID woes take toll

China medical expert says COVID-19 has mutated, should be renamed

Underground restaurants, secret bars: China’s Beijing residents dodge COVID-19 curbs

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size