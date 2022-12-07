China allows COVID cases with no or mild symptoms to quarantine at home
China’s national health authority said on Wednesday that asymptomatic COVID-19 cases and those with mild symptoms can self-treat while in quarantine at home, the strongest sign so far that China is preparing its people to live with the disease.
Most of the cases are asymptomatic infections and mild cases, with no special treatment required, the National Health Commission said in a statement.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Asymptomatic persons and mild cases can be isolated at home while strengthening health monitoring, and they can transfer to designated hospitals for treatment in a timely manner if their condition worsens,” the NHC said.
For nearly three years, China has managed COVID-19 as a dangerous disease on par with bubonic plague and cholera, but since last week, top officials have acknowledged the reduced ability of the new coronavirus to cause disease while Chinese experts suggested it is not more deadly than seasonal influenza.
Read more:
China’s trade shrinks sharply as feeble demand, domestic COVID woes take toll
China medical expert says COVID-19 has mutated, should be renamed
Underground restaurants, secret bars: China’s Beijing residents dodge COVID-19 curbs
-
Agreements worth $29 billion to be signed during China’s Xi visit to Saudi ArabiaMore than 20 initial agreements worth SAR 110 billion ($29.26 billion) will be signed during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Saudi Arabia this ... Saudi Arabia
-
China’s Xi hails Jiang as leader who stood up to West after Tiananmen crackdownPresident Xi Jinping praised Jiang Zemin as a leader who led China’s boom despite Western pressure and domestic turmoil after the Tiananmen crackdown, ... World News
-
Beijing, Shenzhen loosen more COVID-19 curbs as China fine-tunes policyBeijing residents on Saturday cheered the removal of COVID-19 testing booths while Shenzhen said it would no longer require commuters to present test ... Coronavirus
-
China launches COVID-19 vaccination drive for the elderly but health fears lingerAs China works to raise COVID-19 vaccination rates among its elderly population, authorities are still facing one major hurdle: the lingering fears ... Coronavirus