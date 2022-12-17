Theme
A woman gets tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a nucleic acid testing site, following the outbreak in Shanghai, China, November 18, 2022. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Shanghai asks schools to hold classes online amid rising COVID-19 cases

Reuters, Shanghai
Published: Updated:
Shanghai's education bureau has asked most grades in primary, middle and high school to hold classes online from Monday as worsening COVID-19 infections hit major cities across China.

The bureau on Saturday also asked kindergartens and childcare centres in the financial hub to shut all in-person classes from Monday, according to an online statement.

China last week jettisoned some of the world's toughest anti-COVID curbs and is now experiencing a spike in infections, with fears COVID could sweep across its 1.4 billion population during next month's Lunar New Year holiday.

