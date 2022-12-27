Japan to require negative COVID-19 test upon arrival for China travelers

Japan will require a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival for travelers from mainland China due to the rapid spread of the virus in the country, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday.

Travelers from China who test positive will be required to quarantine for seven days, Kishida told reporters, adding that the new border measures for China will go into effect from midnight on December 30.

The government will also limit requests from airlines to increase flights to China, he said.

Japan reopened its borders to tourists in October after more than two years of strict COVID-19 curbs, provided travelers present proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus tests taken before departure.

