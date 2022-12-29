India brings back COVID-19 tests for flyers from some Asian nations: Health minister
India will reintroduce mandatory COVID-19 tests for flyers coming from a number of major Asian nations, including China, amid fears of a fresh wave of infections hitting the world’s second-most populated country.
RT-PCR tests will be required from travelers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand, effective January 1, India’s Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a Twitter post on Thursday.
Within 72 hours before they travel they will also have to upload their reports on India’s Air Suvidha portal, which had been discontinued last month.
India, home to 1.4 billion people, on Thursday reported 268 new COVID-19 cases, highest since December 2, according to data from the federal health ministry.
