Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Passengers wait with their luggage at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India, on December 22, 2022. (Reuters)
Passengers wait with their luggage at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India, on December 22, 2022. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

India brings back COVID-19 tests for flyers from some Asian nations: Health minister

Bloomberg
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

India will reintroduce mandatory COVID-19 tests for flyers coming from a number of major Asian nations, including China, amid fears of a fresh wave of infections hitting the world’s second-most populated country.

RT-PCR tests will be required from travelers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand, effective January 1, India’s Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a Twitter post on Thursday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Within 72 hours before they travel they will also have to upload their reports on India’s Air Suvidha portal, which had been discontinued last month.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

India, home to 1.4 billion people, on Thursday reported 268 new COVID-19 cases, highest since December 2, according to data from the federal health ministry.

Read more: India to step up surveillance for new variants as COVID-19 cases increase elsewhere

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size