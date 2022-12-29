Theme
A woman wearing a protective face mask arrives at the Manila's international airport, Philippines on Monday Feb. 3, 2020. (AP)
Philippines will not ban travelers from China despite COVID-19 surge

Bloomberg
The Philippines’ Department of Health doesn’t see a need yet to close borders or impose tighter Covid restrictions on inbound Chinese travelers, the agency’s officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

The agency is confident that existing health protocols are sufficient, Vergeire said at a briefing Thursday.

“We can’t just have closures, then open it, then close it again. We are moving forward, she said.

