Philippines will not ban travelers from China despite COVID-19 surge

The Philippines’ Department of Health doesn’t see a need yet to close borders or impose tighter Covid restrictions on inbound Chinese travelers, the agency’s officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

The agency is confident that existing health protocols are sufficient, Vergeire said at a briefing Thursday.

“We can’t just have closures, then open it, then close it again. We are moving forward, she said.

