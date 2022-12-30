Theme
A health worker stores samples in the covid-19 test department of the Broussais Hospital as the lockdown introduced two months ago to fight the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) starts to ease in Paris, France, May 11, 2020. Picture taken May 11, 2020. Alain Jocard/Pool via REUTERS
A health worker stores samples in the COVID-19 test department in Paris. (File photo: Reuters)
France to reduce COVID-19 sequencing capacity despite EU calls to continue

Reuters, Paris
France is set to reduce from next week its capacity to carry out sequencing of COVID-19 infections, just as the epidemic is soaring in China and the European Union asked member states to step up sequencing, France Inter radio said on Friday.

From December 31, six out of the eight sequencing platforms that have been conducting COVID-19 surveillance for the French health ministry would stop doing so, France Inter said.

The health ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment, but it told France Inter that the monitoring process would be lightened but that sequencing would still be carried out by a network of labs in France.

