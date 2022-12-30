France to reduce COVID-19 sequencing capacity despite EU calls to continue
France is set to reduce from next week its capacity to carry out sequencing of COVID-19 infections, just as the epidemic is soaring in China and the European Union asked member states to step up sequencing, France Inter radio said on Friday.
From December 31, six out of the eight sequencing platforms that have been conducting COVID-19 surveillance for the French health ministry would stop doing so, France Inter said.
The health ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment, but it told France Inter that the monitoring process would be lightened but that sequencing would still be carried out by a network of labs in France.
WHO says it needs more information on China’s latest COVID-19 surge
Spain to check airport arrivals from China for COVID-19
China insists official data on COVID-19 is transparent despite influx of infections
