WHO says it needs more information on China’s latest COVID-19 surge

The World Health Organization needs more information to assess the latest surge in infections in China, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

COVID infections have risen across China this month after Beijing dismantled its zero-COVID policies including regular PCR testing on its population.

The United States, South Korea, India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan have all imposed COVID tests for travelers from China in response.

“In order to make a comprehensive risk assessment of the COVID19 situation on the ground in #China, WHO needs more detailed information,” Tedros said in a tweet late on Thursday.

In the absence of comprehensive information from #China, it is understandable that countries around the world are acting in ways that they believe may protect their populations. #COVID19 — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) December 29, 2022

