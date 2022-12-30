Theme
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) attends the signing of the memorandum of understanding between WHO and the WHO Foundation in Geneva, Switzerland, May 27, 2020. Christopher Black/WHO/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 27, 2020.
Coronavirus

WHO says it needs more information on China’s latest COVID-19 surge

Reuters, Zurich
The World Health Organization needs more information to assess the latest surge in infections in China, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

COVID infections have risen across China this month after Beijing dismantled its zero-COVID policies including regular PCR testing on its population.

The United States, South Korea, India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan have all imposed COVID tests for travelers from China in response.

“In order to make a comprehensive risk assessment of the COVID19 situation on the ground in #China, WHO needs more detailed information,” Tedros said in a tweet late on Thursday.

