Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Check-in counter personnel wear masks and gloves at Doha's Hamad International Airport amid measures implemented to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19, on March 31, 2020. (File photo: AFP)
Check-in counter personnel wear masks and gloves at Doha's Hamad International Airport on March 31, 2020. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Qatar requires negative PCR test for travelers from China as COVID-19 cases surge

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Qatar will now require travelers flying in from China to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test upon arrival starting from Tuesday, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

A test must be taken within 48 hours ahead of departure regardless of a traveler’s vaccination status, QNA added.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Qatar has joined 16 other countries who imposed conditions on travelers from China, some of which have banned visitors from the country all together.

Morocco had on Saturday imposed an entry ban on Chinese travelers from January 3, citing concerns about the spread of “a new wave of infections.”

The Chinese government on December 7 ended its harsh zero-tolerance approach to containing the coronavirus without prior notice. The restrictions had included snap lockdowns, frequent mass testing, and largely closed borders.

Thousands of new COVID-19 cases are being reported in China every day, with the government’s top health authority saying that as many as 248 million people – nearly 18 percent of the total population – are estimated to have been infected in the first 20 days of December.

According to the London-based research firm Airfinity Ltd., which focuses on predictive health analytics, China could see as many as 25,000 deaths a day from COVID-19.

Read more:

China’s Xi warns of tough COVID-19 fight, acknowledges divisions in society

China’s state media seek to underscore control over COVID-19

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size