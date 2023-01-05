WHO receives COVID-19 data from China after reporting gap

The World Health Organization (WHO) received data from China on new COVID-19 hospitalizations after a reporting gap, with figures on Thursday showing a nearly 50 percent increase in the week to January 1.



The UN health agency received no data from China in the weeks after Beijing lifted its zero-COVID-19 policy in early December, prompting some health experts to question whether it might be hiding information on the extent of its outbreak.



The WHO’s latest report showed 22,416 new hospitalizations for mainland China in the week to January 1 versus 15,161 the previous week. This was still below the all-time peak of nearly 29,000 admissions in early December.



Over the same week, the report showed China had 218,019 new cases and 648 new deaths, although these figures typically include Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau as well as mainland China. During the same period, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported nine deaths.



The WHO did not release a report last week due to end of year holidays.



On Wednesday, WHO officials gave their clearest criticism yet of China’s recent handling of the pandemic, saying COVID-19 data is not giving an accurate picture of the situation and under-represents the number of hospitalizations and deaths.



The body is preparing to meet Chinese scientists on Thursday as part of a wider briefing among member states on the global COVID-19 situation as concerns grow about the rapid spread of the virus in the world’s No. 2 economy.



