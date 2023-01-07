Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Travellers walk with their luggage at Beijing Capital International Airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China, on December 27, 2022. (Reuters)
Travellers walk with their luggage at Beijing Capital International Airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China, on December 27, 2022. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Portugal to require negative COVID-19 test from China air travelers

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Portugal will require air travelers from China to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test done no more than two days before departure, the health ministry said on Friday, following other nations that have implemented such restrictions.

The requirements take effect at 12 a.m. (0000 GMT) on Sunday and “airlines are responsible for complying with the measure on boarding,” it said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It said that passengers on flights from China could be subject to random testing on Saturday “for genomic sequencing of the variants in circulation, in order to contribute to an adequate assessment of the epidemiological situation”.

Authorities around the world are imposing or considering curbs on travelers from China as COVID-19 cases there have been surging following relaxation of “zero-COVID” rules. China has rejected criticism of its COVID data.

Read more:

Travel curbs rack up as COVID-19 hit China readies to reopen

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size