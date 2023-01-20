Theme
People wearing protective masks walk at a Japanese Izakaya pub alley, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan July 6, 2022. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Japan to consider downgrading COVID-19 to less serious infectious disease

Reuters
Japan will consider downgrading COVID-19 to a less serious infectious disease and relaxing its guidance that people wear masks in public indoor places as early as this spring, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday.

Kishida, speaking to media after meeting with relevant ministers, said he had instructed those ministers to consider the specifics regarding reclassification that would downgrade the status of COVID-19 to the same category as seasonal flu.

The policy change would mean only patients with symptoms would be advised to wear masks indoors.

