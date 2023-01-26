UAE residents unphased by COVID-19 three years after initial outbreak

Three years on from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, residents in the United Arab Emirates no longer worry about the disease as they feel healthy and protected.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“I feel safe here and have generally no concern about COVID-19 anymore,” Dubai resident Mohammad Bagher, who previously caught the virus twice and was once hospitalized with it, told Al Arabiya English.

The country in September 2022 announced that pupils and teachers at schools across the UAE would no longer have to wear masks in one of the final overhauls of its COVID-19 safety protocols. Wearing masks in places including shopping malls and cinemas was also lifted in the same week, while restrictions on social gatherings had already been lifted.

“In Dubai I feel pretty safe,” Lucas Marton who recently moved to the emirate told Al Arabiya English. “I don’t think much about COVID-19 anymore.”

Mohammad Haririan who splits his time between Dubai and Luxembourg also told Al Arabiya English that he isn’t worried about the virus. “At the end of the day it’s just another disease which is around,” he said.

Soon after authorities announced the scrapping of face masks in a number of public places, Emirates, flydubai and Etihad Airways followed suit. But despite this both Haririan and Marton said that being in an airport or traveling is the one time they still consider putting on a mask.

“In a very crowded place such as the airport or hospital where I have contact with many people, I sometimes feel like using a mask is not a bad idea, especially when someone is coughing or sneezing around,” Haririan said.

Bagher also said that the last time he went for a medical check-up, he wore a mask because he had gotten used to doing so during the peak of the pandemic.

Roberto Bilfulco, an Italian who lives in Dubai, said he felt “much less paranoid” about COVID-19 in the UAE compared to other countries, while Bahaa Allam, an Egyptian who lives in Ajman, said that aside from not being currently concerned about COVID-19, he felt safe in the country even during the height of the pandemic.

Measures in place to stem the spread of the virus which was first detected in China at the end of 2019 included limits on social gatherings, mandatory mask wearing and a short lockdown. “The UAE government dealt with the pandemic in a very professional and good way,” Allam said.

Read more:



China says COVID-19 deaths are down by nearly 80 percent

Nearly 13,000 COVID-19 deaths reported in China over last week

Large scale COVID-19 outbreak in China unlikely in near term: Expert