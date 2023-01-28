Theme
Passengers walk in the departures area of the Terminal 2 at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France near Paris, France, on December 2, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

France extends COVID-19 tests for China travelers

AFP
France on Saturday said it had extended until February 15 COVID-19 tests for travelers arriving from China due to the “evolving situation.”

The tests had initially been decreed until January 31.

Since the start of this year, travelers aged over 11 and coming from China to France have had to present a negative test taken 48 hours before the flight to board the plane.

Random testing will be carried out and anyone testing positive will have to self-isolate, the French authorities said, adding that everyone above six years old would have to wear face masks on the plane.

Several countries had slapped fresh travel regulations on travelers from China after Beijing decided to relax strict virus restrictions.

China has said that the number of daily COVID-19 deaths has fallen by nearly 80 percent since the start of the month.

A wave of virus cases has washed over the world's most populous nation since Beijing abruptly ended its zero-Covid policy last month.

Beijing’s figures are believed to only represent a fraction of the true toll, given China’s narrow definition of a COVID-19 death and official estimates that swathes of the population have been infected.

