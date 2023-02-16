Theme
Travellers wait with their luggage at Beijing Capital International Airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China December 27, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Travellers wait with their luggage at Beijing Capital International Airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China December 27, 2022. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

China’s Jan air passenger numbers up a third after COVID-19 curbs ease

Reuters, Beijing
Published: Updated:
China’s January air passenger traffic rose 34.8 percent from a year earlier, the aviation regulator said at a regular news conference on Thursday, after the country abandoned its strict zero-COVID policy.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) also said air passenger numbers during the Lunar New Year travel period from Jan. 7 to Feb. 15 rose 39 percent from last’s year holiday travel.

A CAAC official said air transportation recovered rapidly in January, with strong demand between cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and the popular holiday destination of Sanya on Hainan Island during the Lunar New Year period.

