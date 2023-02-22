Theme
Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort wearing a brooch depicting an image of the late Queen Elizabeth II, pose for a photograph during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London on November 22, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP)
UK Queen Consort Camilla draws out of event with COVID-19

Reuters, London
Britain’s Queen Consort Camilla was forced to pull out of another engagement on Wednesday as she continues her recovery from COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said.

Camilla had been due to visit a community project which provides food for vulnerable people in east London with her husband King Charles, who went ahead with the engagement alone.

The palace said last week Camilla, who is fully vaccinated, had tested positive for COVID-19 and was resting, but was in good spirits.

“Her majesty has made an excellent recovery from last week’s illness,” a palace spokesman said.

“However, to allow for additional preparation ahead of Thursday’s rescheduled literary reception and other commitments, her Majesty did not attend today’s Felix Project engagement.”

