Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Andrey Botikov. (Twitter)
Andrey Botikov. (Twitter)
Coronavirus

Senior Russian Sputnik V vaccine researcher strangled to death in Moscow

Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A man suspected of killing a senior researcher responsible for developing the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine pleaded guilty to the crime on Friday.

Andrey Botikov, a senior researcher at the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, was murdered during an argument, state news agency TASS reported on Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Investigators said Alexey Vladimirovich Zmanovsky strangled 45-year-old Botikov in an apartment of a building on Rogova Street and fled, shortly before being apprehended by law enforcement.

Law enforcement at the scene of the crime in Moscow. (Twitter)
Law enforcement at the scene of the crime in Moscow. (Twitter)

The defendant, 29, has a previous record of “serious crimes,” TASS added. He is facing up to 15 years in prison.

The murder is reportedly a “domestic crime and the result of a conflict” according to TASS.

Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly honored the virologist with the Order of Merit for the Fatherland award for his work on the vaccine in 2021. He was one of 18 scientists who developed the Sputnik V vaccine in 2020.

Read more:

Senior Russian defense official Marina Yankina falls to death from 16-story building

Another Russian found dead in India’s Odisha, investigation underway

Russian falls to death in India’s Odisha, days after mysterious demise of colleague

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size