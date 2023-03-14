Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A man is seen through a thermal camera at Dubai International Airport amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dubai, UAE April 27, 2020. Picture taken April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A man is seen through a thermal camera at Dubai International Airport amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dubai, UAE April 27, 2020. Picture taken April 27, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

UAE announces 50 percent discount on unpaid COVID-19 fines

Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The UAE announced Tuesday that they would offer a 50 percent discount on unpaid COVID-19 penalties in a bid to encourage violators to clear their dues.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced the discount scheme. The ruling will go into effect on Wednesday, March 15 for two months.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It will allow UAE residents to pay any unpaid fines for violations committed during the pandemic.

“The Emergency Prosecution called for benefiting from the reduction decision and promptly paying the fines via the websites and smart apps of the Ministry of Interior and police commands at the state level,” the state-run Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Fines for failing to follow the UAE’s strict rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19 went as high as $13,600 (AED 50,000) for not adhering to home quarantine rules and mandatory hospitalization.

Some more commonly issued fines included not wearing a face mask in crowded and some open spaces, for carrying more than the stipulated number of people in a vehicle, and for failing to follow social distancing rules – all fined at $816 (AED 3,000) per offense.

UAE authorities dropped all COVID-19 restrictions as the daily cases and fatalities fell drastically.

Read more:

China to resume issuing visas for foreigners three years on from COVID-19

US COVID-origins hearing renews debate over Wuhan lab-leak hypothesis

COVID-19 pill first to cut short positive-test time after infection, reduce symptoms

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size