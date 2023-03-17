Theme
Passengers from China's Xiamen arrive at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport after China reopens its borders amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in Bangkok, Thailand, January 9, 2023. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

COVID-19 could become threat similar to flu ‘this year’: WHO

The COVID-19 pandemic could settle down this year to a point where it poses a threat similar to flu, the World Health Organization said Friday.

“I think we’re coming to that point where we can look at Covid-19 in the same way we look at seasonal influenza: a threat to health, a virus that will continue to kill, but a virus that is not disrupting our society,” WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan told a press conference, adding, “I believe that that will come... this year.”

