China foreign ministry says US bill on COVID-19 origin misrepresents fact
China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the China-related content in a COVID-19 origin bill signed by US President Joe Biden misrepresented fact.
“China calls on the US to immediately stop political manipulation,” spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular news briefing.
Biden on Monday signed a bill that requires declassification of information related to the origins of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the White House said.
