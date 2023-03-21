Theme
Children play on a boat by the Yangtze River, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Wuhan, China December 31, 2022. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

China foreign ministry says US bill on COVID-19 origin misrepresents fact

Reuters, Beijing
China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the China-related content in a COVID-19 origin bill signed by US President Joe Biden misrepresented fact.

“China calls on the US to immediately stop political manipulation,” spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular news briefing.

Biden on Monday signed a bill that requires declassification of information related to the origins of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the White House said.

