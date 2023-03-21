Theme
A 3D-printed coronavirus model is seen in front of a world map and the words CoronaVirus Disease (Covid-19) on display in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Chinese data from COVID-19 early days gives crucial information on origins

Reuters
Data from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, briefly uploaded to a global database by Chinese scientists, gives crucial information on the outbreak’s origins, according to a team of international researchers that accessed the data.

The team published a pre-print report based on their interpretation of the data on Monday, after leaks in the media last week and a meeting with the World Health Organization, which has urged China to release more information.

