Chinese data from COVID-19 early days gives crucial information on origins
Data from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, briefly uploaded to a global database by Chinese scientists, gives crucial information on the outbreak’s origins, according to a team of international researchers that accessed the data.
The team published a pre-print report based on their interpretation of the data on Monday, after leaks in the media last week and a meeting with the World Health Organization, which has urged China to release more information.
