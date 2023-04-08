Theme
A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO). (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

China CDC urges WHO to take ‘scientific, fair’ position in tracing COVID-19 origins

Reuters, Shanghai
Published: Updated:
The head of China’s Center For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday urged the World Health Organization (WHO) to return to a “scientific, fair” position in tracing the origin of COVID-19.

At a news conference, Shen Hongbing warned the WHO against politicizing the source of the virus, which was first detected in central China in late 2019, or becoming a tool of another country.

