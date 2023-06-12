India probes reports of COVID-19 portal breach, data leak
India’s government is investigating reports that a health ministry portal containing personal data from anyone in the country who received a COVID-19 vaccination was breached.
Across Twitter, users have posted screenshots of a bot using Telegram, an encrypted messaging app, to pull individual data from mobile phone numbers entered into the portal.
Among the personal details revealed were a person’s social security number, passport number, and date of birth. The leak could potentially affect more than a billion Indian citizens who were administered at least one vaccine dose.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India’s minister of state for Electronics and Information Technology, said on Twitter that while the bot was “throwing up details from the CoWIN vaccine portal, it doesn’t
appear to be a direct breach.”
India’s Health Ministry in a statement on Monday said that the reports were “without any basis and mischievous in nature,” adding that the portal was “completely safe with adequate safeguards for data privacy.
Telegram said they had taken down the bot. “Telegram moderators routinely take down any private data shared without consent, and this has also been done in the case of this bot,” the spokesperson said on Monday.
