Saudi Crown Prince, US President reaffirm ‘strong defense partnership’: White House

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US President Donald Trump Thursday reaffirmed the strong defense partnership between Saudi Arabia and Washington, a statement from the White House said.
“The President and Crown Prince reaffirmed the strong United States-Saudi defense partnership and discussed other critical regional and bilateral issues,” the statement said.
During the phone call, the two leaders also discussed the latest “positive developments in defeating the coronavirus pandemic and re-energizing global economies.”
Trump also expressed his well wishes to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz who underwent a successful operation on Thursday to remove his gallbladder.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques will spend some time in King Faisal Specialist Hospital as part of the medical team’s recovery plan, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.
King Salman also “expressed his appreciation to everyone who called, asked or sent him well wishes from their majesties the leaders of the Arab and Muslim countries,” the Royal Court said in a statement.
