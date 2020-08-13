Saudi Arabia’s King Salman arrives in NEOM

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz arrived in NEOM Wednesday, where he is expected to spend time “for rest and recuperation,” according to state news agency SPA.
“Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud arrived in NEOM where he will spend some time for rest and recuperation,” the SPA reported.
King Salman was admitted to King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh last month for medical checks due to an inflammation in the gall bladder. He later underwent surgery to remove his gallbladder, which was successful and King Salman was discharged from the hospital shortly after.
NEOM is part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and includes high-tech projects powered by wind and solar energy as well as sports halls, concert facilities and restaurants.
