Iraq PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi says Turkish interference is unacceptable

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said Thursday that Turkey’s interference in Iraq was unacceptable, ahead of a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington.

In June, after separate military operations, Baghdad summoned the Turkish and Iranian ambassadors targetted Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq. Iraq said the attacks were an attack on the country’s sovereignty. Nevertheless, Turkey continues its military operations for what it says are security purposes.

“We will not accept it ... and Iraq’s constitution states that our lands will not be [open for confrontation],” Kadhimi told reporters ahead of a closed-door meeting with Trump.

Kadhimi said Iraq was open to US investments. This comes after Iraq and US companies signed more than $8 billion in deals on Wednesday, including energy and oil agreements.

Five American companies signed deals with Iraqi officials in the Oil and Electricity Ministries worth over $8 billion, according to a statement from the US Department of Energy. Among the new agreements is a deal between Iraq and the US’s General Electric worth more than $1 billion.

For his part, Trump said Thursday that the US would stand by Iraq’s side and reiterated previous comments of his will to see US troops completely withdraw from Iraq. But the US president said American forces were present to confront any Iranian threats.

