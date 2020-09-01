UAE-Israel deal will not come at expense of Palestinian cause: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

The recent agreement between the UAE and Israel will not come at the expense of the Palestinian cause, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said Monday.
The Crown Prince said the UAE was the Palestinians' “second nation,” adding that the UAE was committed to the creation of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
“Peace is a strategic choice, but not at the expense of the Palestinian cause,” he was quoted as saying by Al Arabiya.
The UAE and Israel agreed to normalize ties last month, with the UAE opening up diplomatic and commercial relations with Israel in exchange for the Israeli government halting its annexation of Palestinian land.
A joint statement released Monday between the UAE and Israel, and the US, which mediated the agreement, called the new deal “a courageous step towards a more stable, integrated and prosperous Middle East.”
Last Update: Tuesday, 01 September 2020 KSA 23:31 - GMT 20:31