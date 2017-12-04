Yemen’s ex-President Ali Abdullah Saleh killed during Sanaa clashes

Sources from Yemen's General People's Congress confirmed their leader and ex-President Ali Abdullah Saleh was killed on Monday during fierce clashes in the capital Sanaa with Houthi militias.

A video showed Saleh lying on blanket surrounded by Houthi militias celebrating his death. The short clip aired on a pro-Houthi television channel appears to show Saleh had sustained a head injury, potentially a gunshot wound.

Earlier in the day, militias from Yemen's armed Houthi movement blew up the house of Saleh in the centre of the capital Sanaa on Monday, residents reported.

The previous night, Saleh officially announced the dissolution of his partnership with former Houthi militia allies.

“Zero hour is coming to the battlefield in Sanaa… The country had to be saved from the madness of the Houthi group,” Saleh said in statements on Monday morning.

Official Houthi TV station broadcasts footage of #Saleh |'s dead body pic.twitter.com/Wazie30nSO — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) December 4, 2017

Meanwhile, International Committee of the Red Cross has said that at least 125 have been killed and 238 wounded in fighting in Sanaa over the last five days.

