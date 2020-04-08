Coronavirus: King Salman orders temporary release of imprisoned debtors

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz has suspended the judicial orders related to the imprisonment of debtors in private right cases, with immediate temporary release for those who were imprisoned, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

The King also suspended the judicial orders related to enabling children to visit one of their separated parents.

The Minister of Justice, who is also the President of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary, confirmed that the arrest warrants were immediately lifted and the enforcement authority was notified to enforce it.

He added that the ruling related to seeing and visiting children was also suspended immediately and the parties were notified by a text message.

Last Update: 00:02 KSA 03:02 - GMT 00:02