Iraq must drop sectarian qouta system to help form new gov't: Pompeo

Iraqi leaders must put aside a sectarian quota system and make compromises to help the formation of a government and help the bilateral relationship between Washington and Baghdad, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.



Earlier this month, Iraq’s president named intelligence chief Mustafa al-Kadhimi as prime minister-designate, the third person tapped to lead Iraq in just 10 weeks as it struggles to replace a government that fell last year after months of deadly protests.

Last Update: 15:38 KSA 18:38 - GMT 15:38