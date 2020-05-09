Iraq’s new Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi receives US ambassador

Iraq’s newly appointed Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi received on Saturday the US ambassador to Iraq Douglas A. Silliman.
The ambassador reiterated the need to maintain security and stability in the region and assured al-Kazemi Washington’s support to Iraq.
Silliman also expressed the US government’ willing to assist Iraq in the fight against coronavirus.
Al-Kadhimi told the ambassador that his country will not be used for settling accounts nor as a springboard to attack any neighboring or friendly country.
Developing
Last Update: 15:42 KSA 18:42 - GMT 15:42