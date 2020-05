The United Arab Emirates has announced that Sunday will be the first day of Eid al-Fitr. The announcement was made after the moon-sighting committee held a virtual meeting under the chairmanship of the Justice Minister on Friday.



Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Qatar and Jordan have also announced that Saturday, May 23, 2020 will be the last day of Ramadan and that Sunday May 24 will be the first day of Eid, Shawwal.



Developing

Last Update: 17:07 KSA 20:07 - GMT 17:07