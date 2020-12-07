UAE royal buys 50 per cent stake in Israeli football club

Israel’s Beitar Jerusalem football club, which has gained notoriety for never having an Arab player on its roster, announced on Monday that an Emirati investor has purchased a 50 per cent stake in the team.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The team said that Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, a member of the UAE royal family, has pledged to invest 300 million shekels, or about $90 million, into the club over the next decade.

In a statement released by the team, Moshe Hogeg, owner of Beitar, said the deal represented “new days of coexistence, achievements and brotherhood.”

Al Nahyan said he was thrilled to be a partner in a “glorious club.” He also referred to Jerusalem as the “the capital of Israel,” despite Palestinian claims to the eastern part of the city.

“I have heard a lot about the change taking place in the club and the way things are going, and I am happy to take part in that,” he said.

Read more:

Israeli Premier League soccer club Beitar Jerusalem in talks with Abu Dhabi investors

Israel Football club defies racist fans and signs two Muslim players

Israeli soccer club fans say no to Muslim players

Last Update: Monday, 07 December 2020 KSA 20:06 - GMT 17:06