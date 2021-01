Dubai’s biggest bank, Emirates NBD, sold five-year bonds worth $750 million on Wednesday, in the first public debt issuance from the Gulf region this year, a document showed.

The notes, which received over $2.2 billion in orders, offer an interest rate equivalent to 115 basis points over mid-swaps, according to the document issued by one of the banks leading the deal and seen by Reuters.

Last Update: Wednesday, 06 January 2021 KSA 19:01 - GMT 16:01