Trump wants all US troops out of Somalia: Report

President Donald Trump has told top advisers he wants to withdraw US troops from Somalia, according to people familiar with the matter, allowing him to make good on campaign pledges to bring soldiers home even though the country remains beset by al-Qaeda-linked insurgents.

The Pentagon has begun drafting plans for the president, and discussions have involved National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The US has about 700 troops in Somalia, according to the Congressional Research Service, mostly special forces troops who are helping train Somalia’s army. All or nearly all were sent during Trump’s presidency.

The president’s desire to get out of Somalia has provoked unease internally from officials who warn that it could leave a vacuum for the Islamist militant group al-Shabaab to fill, one of the people said.

The group continues to carry out suicide bombings and other attacks in the eastern African country despite being the target of frequent US drone strikes, and the Somali government retains a weak grip on power.

“If the US significantly withdraws its military footprint in Somalia, the government’s already tenuous hold on security in the country will be significantly weakened,” said Colin Thomas Jensen, a senior adviser with WestExec Advisors and former Africa policy adviser to ex-US Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power. “Al Shabaab will look to take advantage.”

Black Hawk Down

Spokespeople for the National Security Council, the Department of Defense and the US Africa Command declined to comment.

Many Americans may be surprised to learn that US forces are in Somalia, following a high-profile withdrawal in 1994. That followed a deployment to help the nation deal with a famine but ended with more than two dozen Americans killed, some in an infamous Mogadishu battle that was featured in a book and movie called “Black Hawk Down.”

Trump began sending more forces to Somalia by mid-2017 as part of counterterror efforts. Adding to Somalia’s potential security challenges, if US troops leave again, an African Union peacekeeping mission is scheduled to withdraw by the end of next year.

A US pullout would also upend recent US commitments to Somalia. Last month, senior Africa Command and special operations commanders visited Somalia on a trip meant to highlight “the unique role of the US as the partner of choice in providing security training to East and West African partner nations,” AFRICOM said in a statement.

Read more:

US says airstrike kills six al-Shabab in Somalia after ambush

US military says airstrike in Somalia killed one civilian, injured three

Last Update: Tuesday, 13 October 2020 KSA 22:13 - GMT 19:13