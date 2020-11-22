UAE to give $5 mln to refugees of Ethiopia conflict, urges return to dialogue: FM

The UAE will provide $5 million through the World Food Program and international organizations to help refugees affected by the conflict in Ethiopia, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah bin Zayed said on Sunday, according to state news agency WAM.

The Emirati minister urged parties of the Ethiopia conflict to "return to dialogue and implement the rule of law."

Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region has descended into armed conflict in the last two weeks, with hundreds, if not thousands, killed.

Around 25,000 refugees have also fled into neighboring Sudan.

The UAE Foreign Minister highlighted the link between the security and stability of the Middle East and the Horn of Africa.

"Ethiopia is the key to security and stability in the Horn of Africa and the region, underscoring the importance of preserving the institutions of the Ethiopian state and the unity of the federal system," Sheikh Abdullah said.

He also stressed "the need to mobilize all international and regional efforts and ensure the stability of the region and the central role of Ethiopia in this vision, as well as work with the African Union and other relevant institutions, indicating that the UAE has made many contacts with partners in Africa, the region, and the international community to put an end to the conflict by peaceful means and avoid escalation in light of the sensitive situation that the region is witnessing," WAM reported.

He also noted the importance of adhering to the principle of non-interference in internal affairs.

The African region is witnessing new opportunities that must be focused on, including the peace process in Sudan and South Sudan.

