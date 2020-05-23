NEWS
Blackbox recovered from Karachi plane cash site: PIA spokesman

People stand on a roof of a house amidst debris of a passenger plane, crashed in a residential area near an airport in Karachi, Pakistan May 22, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters, Karachi Saturday 23 May 2020
The flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder have been recovered from the site of the plane crash in Karachi, an airline spokesman said on Saturday.

“The black box had been found late yesterday, we are handing it over to the inquiry board,” Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesman Abdullah Khan said, clarifying that both the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder were found.

A PIA Airbus jet with 99 people aboard crashed into a crowded residential district of the city of Karachi on Friday afternoon after twice trying to land at the airport.

